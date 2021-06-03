“Amy and Emily at Right Hoof approached me wanting a few items embroidered to showcase their new logo, and create a professional image as a new business,” explained Sophie Tyler, managing director of Tyler’s Workwear.

“RightHoof is a soon-to-launch equestrian website, where you can discover horses for sale, facilities to hire or professional services in your chosen location — and they were very pleased with the quality of the clothing embroidered with their new logo.”

Using its Barudan embroidery machines, Tyler’s Workwear embroidered a large back logo onto two jackets, which took 55 minutes each, as well as onto two horse saddle pads. A smaller version of the logo was also embroidered onto the jackets’ left chest and on two caps for Right Hoof.

The company decorated the 2786 Ladies Terrain Padded Jacket (TS30F) and the Athleisure 6 Panel Cap (BC020) from Beechfield, which were both supplied by Prestige Leisure.

www.tylersworkwear.co.uk