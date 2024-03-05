The artwork features Plymouth Gin’s new logo, which is used across its entire product range, explained Ruby Blandford, marketing and PR assistant at TCTC.

“In addition to this order for 250 embroidered hammam towels, we’ve produced T-shirts and staff uniforms for them.”

TCTC used its Melco embroidery machine to decorate the towels, as well as Polyneon embroidery threads from Madeira UK.

The company decorated the Hammam Towel (SC00218421), which is supplied through Sourcing City.

We produce the 92% cotton/42% recycled cotton hammam towels in Turkey, where they are handmade by a team of local women using recycled textiles, added Ruby.

“Environmental and ethical accreditations are a key factor we look for at TCTC regarding the factories we work with, as we’re in the final stages of gaining our B-Corp certification.

“We chose to partner with a factory in Turkey with its own women’s project for these hammam towels — between us, we empower women and target gender disparity, as the project supports local women with employment, a pension, training and tools to become empowered and independent.”

