“Jossy and I are good friends, and I wanted to treat her to a custom design,” explained Sarangua.

“The design was created using inspiration from her DJ name and, most importantly, her love for representing Birmingham. I took the pose and outfit ideas from the Tekken character Yoshimitsu, then added a mask, and replaced the sword with her DJ set and a Birmingham flag.

“Her name stitched in white was done using an appliqué process, which means the letters were filled with a black foam fabric for extra effect and a luxury look — to make it extra personal, Jossy sent me a selfie so that I could trace her hair and face into the embroidery.”