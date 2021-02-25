“Red River Cafe recently updated their brand logo ahead of re-opening the cafe when Covid-19 restrictions are eased, and asked us to embroider this onto various garments, including full-length aprons and waist aprons,” explained Steve Iles, owner of Screentech Design.

The company used its Tajima four-head embroidery machine to embroider the logo design onto Premier Workwear’s Division Waxed Look Denim Waist Apron (PR135) and Division Waxed Look Denim Bib Apron With Faux Leather (PR136).

Staff at the Red River Cafe were thrilled with their 17 custom aprons, added Steve.

“They chose the Premier Division styles to reflect the Red River Café history, as it was formerly the carpenters workshop and forge for the South Crofty mine.”

