I design, digitise and stitch every design myself, explains Amanda Warrington, owner of Distee World.

“I try to add a bit of subtle magic to each one, so that adults can wear their favourite theme park, film or character with pride!”

Amanda uses six- and 10-needle Brother embroidery machines, embroidering onto garments from AWDis Brands, Gildan and Stanley/Stella.

“My Christmas designs have gone very well so far,” adds Amanda.

“In this Walt’s Lodge design, there are 57,139 stitches and it takes 103 minutes to embroider at 700 stitches per minute!”

www.disteeworld.co.uk