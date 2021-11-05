These smart leather aprons were embroidered by Kylemark Workwear in Ayr for The Black Lion pub in High Roding

We design and manufacture our leather apron range in-house, with several options available, and digitise all the designs in-house too, explained Clara Brackenridge, digital marketing executive at Kylemark.

“The Black Lion pub loved the final product we manufactured and embroidered 10 leather waist aprons for them.”

To create the aprons, which are also available to resellers, Kylemark Workwear uses a variety of Juki sewing machines, which are then decorated using Tajima embroidery machines.

www.kylemark.co.uk

The leather aprons were decorated using Tajima embroidery machines