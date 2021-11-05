We design and manufacture our leather apron range in-house, with several options available, and digitise all the designs in-house too, explained Clara Brackenridge, digital marketing executive at Kylemark.

“The Black Lion pub loved the final product — we manufactured and embroidered 10 leather waist aprons for them.”

To create the aprons, which are also available to resellers, Kylemark Workwear uses a variety of Juki sewing machines, which are then decorated using Tajima embroidery machines.

www.kylemark.co.uk