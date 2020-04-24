Embrilliance has created a series of embroidery designs as part of its #staystrongstitchon campaign to help decorators show their support for essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Erich Campbell, digitiser at Embrilliance, said: “We created these designs for every kind of embroiderer, from the commercial stitcher who wants to create items to donate or needs designs because their medical and other professionals are ordering apparel and they want to reduce the cost of setup, to home embroiderers and hobbyists who want to show love and support to the many people who keep them healthy and happy.