Staffordshire-based branded clothing and merchandise specialist Embello is backing a 40-mile walk by business people in the Midlands to raise money for charity.

It is sponsoring The Long Walk Home on 30 April through the donation of branded hoodies as team clothing for participants who will follow a route from Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent to The Crown pub in Four Oaks, Sutton Coldfield.

Kyle Raffo, owner of Tamworth-based Embello, will also be one of the 12 walkers taking part in the annual charity walk.

It is organised by Mark Tonks, managing director of leadership development firm Orange and Blue UK, who started the annual charity walk in 2016 after recovering from a heart attack that landed him in Royal Stoke University Hospital. It follows the route to a pub near his home.

Through its five previous events, The Long Walk Home has raised over £50,000 for different charities in the area. This year’s appeal aims to raise £10,000 for the Buddy Bag Foundation which provides bags of essentials for children in emergency care after fleeing violence in the home.

It is the latest in a series of fundraising initiatives for Embello which supplies garment decoration services to the charity sector and puts social responsibility at the heart of its activities.

Last year, Embello donated £10,000 worth of marketing and branding services to Midlands cancer support charity Help Harry Help Others. Kyle also raised money for Tamworth charity Help Us Help Others by climbing the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps.

Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thelongwalkhome2023.

www.embello.co.uk