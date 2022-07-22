The owner of workwear and branded clothing specialist Embello is to scale the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps to raise funds for charity.

Kyle Raffo and two fellow mountaineers hope to raise at least £30,000 by climbing to the summit, 4,478 metres above sea level, later this summer.

Kyle, who is founder and director of Embello, based in Tamworth in Staffordshire, will be joined by two other businessmen from the town, Darren Lake and his son Jamie Lake, who are the CEO and managing director of Pure Cloud Solutions.

They are raising the funds for Tamworth charity Help Us Help Others which was founded by Darren Lake in 2016 and supports good causes in the community.

Kyle said: “I’m always up for a challenge and I’m passionate about supporting the community. We help local charity groups and organisations with various fundraising and grant opportunities through Embello, but it’s also something that is important to me personally.”

Embello, founded by Kyle over 11 years ago and specialising in workwear, branded clothing and promotional merchandise, expanded this month by opening a second, much larger, premises in Tamworth.

For further information on the fund-raising, visit help-us-help-others.org/events/.

www.embello.co.uk