A Birmingham-based cancer support charity has won £10,000 of services from branded garment and merchandise specialist Embello in a competition.

Help Harry Help Others will use the money to create branded merchandise and provide thank-you gifts to service providers and supporters as well as to produce official merchandise for the 2023 Birmingham Walkathon in April.

It was one of hundreds of charities that applied to the Brum:SOS project which was run by Embello, based in Tamworth in Staffordshire. The winner was announced after five finalists were invited to Embello’s headquarters to pitch for the prize.

The charity was set up by Harry Moseley before he died of cancer in 2011 at the age of only 11. His mother Georgie built on this, and Help Harry Help Others now supports families living with cancer and raises funds for brain tumour research.

She said: “Being awarded with £10,000 worth of funding is absolutely incredible, especially as we received the news as we were marking our 10th year as a registered charity. It allows us to ensure the charity remains visible.”

Kyle Raffo, director and founder of Embello, added: “I’m always in awe of the great work that is carried out by the voluntary sector and try to support that wherever possible. While we regularly run charitable events and initiatives, Brum:SOS is our biggest charity campaign so far.

“We’ve had a great 12 months, including recently moving to brand-new larger premises, and we wanted to share that success by giving back to the local community.”

www.hhho.org.uk

www.embello.co.uk