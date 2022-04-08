This smart workwear was printed and embroidered by Ikonic Print in Kilmarnock for Elite Glazing Installations

We did a run of between 5-10 for each garment, decorating them using a mixture of embroidery and heat transfer vinyl print, explained Robyn from Ikonic Print.

Ikonic Print decorated the workwear using HTV…

…plus embroidery

The company decorated the Snood Face Covering (PR798) from Premier Workwear, Yoko’s Hi-Vis Top Cool Open-Mesh Executive Vest (YK015), the High-Vis Safety Softshell Jacket (R117A) from Safe-Guard by Result and Beechfield’s Original Cuffed Beanie (BC045), plus the Hi-Vis Polo Shirt (PW024) and Hi-Vis Hooded Sweatshirt (PW337) from Portwest. 

www.ikonicprint.com