This smart workwear was printed and embroidered by Ikonic Print in Kilmarnock for Elite Glazing Installations
We did a run of between 5-10 for each garment, decorating them using a mixture of embroidery and heat transfer vinyl print, explained Robyn from Ikonic Print.
The company decorated the Snood Face Covering (PR798) from Premier Workwear, Yoko’s Hi-Vis Top Cool Open-Mesh Executive Vest (YK015), the High-Vis Safety Softshell Jacket (R117A) from Safe-Guard by Result and Beechfield’s Original Cuffed Beanie (BC045), plus the Hi-Vis Polo Shirt (PW024) and Hi-Vis Hooded Sweatshirt (PW337) from Portwest.