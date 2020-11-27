The company printed the local boxing club’s logo and branding onto 48 hoodies and 10 T-shirts in a number of colour combinations, using different types of heat transfer vinyl such as glitter and reflective.

“​The response from the client has been great,” said Becky Adamson, who co-owns ABC Printwear with her mother Melanie.

“We wanted to give them a variety of print options, which they can use to promote the boxing club — like a limited-edition piece that’s different to their standard merchandise.”

The company used a ​Roland GX-24 vinyl cutter and an Adkins Swing Press Maxi heat press to print the garments with Ralawise’s Ralaflex Glitz heat transfer vinyl, as well as the Superflex Evolution, Premium Reflective and Pearl vinyl from Xpres.

The designs were printed onto the AWDis Heavy Hoodie (JH101) from Just Hoods by AWDis and the Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt (GD005).

www.abcprintwear.co.uk