Fiery, the specialist in digital print technology including CADlink software, has been spun off into a separate business from Electronics For Imaging (EFI).

The overall group, Siris Capital Group, has split Fiery and EFI, which provides digital print production equipment, into two separate business units.

In its statement, Siris stated they would each have “distinct areas of strategic focus that will enable them to serve their customers better and grow over the long term, with EFI as an industrial inkjet leader and Fiery as the leading digital front end (DFE) provider”.

While part of US-based EFI, Fiery acquired direct-to-garment and direct-to-film print technology specialist CADlink Technology Corporation last summer.

Toby Weiss, long-time chief operating officer and general manager of Fiery, will continue to lead the business as its CEO.

He said: “Fiery solutions have always been about enabling digital print and making print engines better, and this is a milestone in furthering that mission. Fiery OEM partners will benefit knowing that they are working with a company that is completely focused on adding value to their print platforms with world-class colour management, high-performance image processing and automated workflows

“Fiery will remain focused on working closely with our OEM partners, including the EFI Inkjet business, to continue developing cutting-edge technology that drives the next generation of automation, accuracy and profit potential in digital printing.

“We look forward to accelerating our investment as a standalone company while driving our expanding product portfolio, incorporating world-class colour algorithms and developing advanced cloud technology.”

Frank Pennisi has been appointed as CEO of EFI. He was most recently at Orora Packaging Solutions, a leading provider of custom packaging solutions, and, before that, had two decades in leadership positions at FLIR Systems (now Teledyne FLIR), Honeywell, and GE.

Jeff Jacobson, a 35-year veteran of the digital imaging sector who led EFI as CEO after its 2019 take-private by Siris, will remain executive chairman of each business.

Jeff said: “This realignment best positions Fiery, the leading global DFE provider, to accelerate investment and win in its current markets while also strategically expanding its footprint into key adjacencies – as exemplified by Fiery’s recent acquisition of CADlink Technology Corporation.

“I have always believed that digital imaging would not be where it is today without Fiery, and its separation from EFI will allow it to best serve customers in the DFE market.”

Fiery currently continues to be part of EFI’s main website at www.efi.com.