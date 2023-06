We decorated a small run of six polos for its staff, explained Michelle and Nicky Allan, owners of The Embroidery Shop.

The logo was embroidered onto Pro Piqué Polo Shirts (RX101) from Pro RTX, which were supplied by PenCarrie.

The Embroidery Shop used its Brother PR1050X embroidery machine supplied by David Drummonds Sewing Machines in Edinburgh.

www.theembroideryshop.co.uk