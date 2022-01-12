Cascades Organic Tee

“At Écologie by AWDis, the mission is to build a better future for our planet without compromising on style,” the brand explains. “To continue that goal, we have extended our classic Cascades Organic Tee (EA001) to include six new colours, making a total of 16 colours available.”

Mustard, natural, olive green, royal blue, sand dune, soft peach and all other colours are made from 100% organic cotton, with a fashion fit, twin-needle detail and a crew neck. The tee is available in S-5XL in all colours, and up to 6XL in Arctic white and jet black.