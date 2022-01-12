Expanded colour ranges are introduced for these modern, sustainable styles
Cascades Organic Tee
“At Écologie by AWDis, the mission is to build a better future for our planet without compromising on style,” the brand explains. “To continue that goal, we have extended our classic Cascades Organic Tee (EA001) to include six new colours, making a total of 16 colours available.”
Mustard, natural, olive green, royal blue, sand dune, soft peach and all other colours are made from 100% organic cotton, with a fashion fit, twin-needle detail and a crew neck. The tee is available in S-5XL in all colours, and up to 6XL in Arctic white and jet black.
Lusaka Sustainable Hoody
“Growing the range of colours at Écologie by AWDis is an exciting venture as we want to make sure everyone can find their perfect style in the right shade. To continue this growth in a sustainable way, our Lusaka Sustainable Hoody (EA040) will be available with an additional two new colours, sand dune and soft peach,” notes the brand.
The Lusaka Hoody combines classic hoodie styling with a modern and sustainable twist. Taking an environmentally friendly approach to the classic hoodie, this product is crafted using French terry fabric that contains 70% regenerated cotton. With no hood drawcords, and angled cuff details, clean and modern styling is achieved. The style is available in sizes S-2XL.