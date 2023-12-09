In spite of the rising cost of living, eco-conscious garments remain in high demand, with leading brands stepping up to offer a variety of sustainable options in a wide choice of fabrics and styles, ranging from recycled polyester jackets to organic cotton tees
New from Mantis World, The Quarter Zip Sweat offers a unisex style made from 80% organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton with 20% recycled polyester. The 280gsm, brushed fleece sweatshirt features a YKK black metal zip with a matt finish, set-in sleeves, and a ribbed collar and cuffs
From early 2024, fourstyles in Chadwick Textiles’ iGen games kit range will be offered in 100% recycled polyester: the Unisex Polo, Female Polo, Skort and Unisex Shorts. They will be available in 14 iGen colour combinations with no minimum order
Front Row & Co’s Recycled Sherpa Fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester using post-consumer PET plastic bottles. It features contrast polycotton blend twill panels on the chest, back and neck, as well as an embroidery access zip. The fully-lined fleece also has a long front chest pocket zip and side pockets
The Recycled Action Overall from Result Genuine Recycled is both windproof and breathable. Made from a 270gsm, 100% recycled polyester twill fabric, the overall is ready to brand with embroidery as well as screen and transfer print. It has a two-way YKK front zip with an outerstorm flap and stud fastening collar
Regatta Professional’s Honestly Made Recycled Printable Softshell is made from a 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is water-repellent and wind-resistant. The lightweight and quick-drying layer has a bulk-free design, plus an inner zip guard and three zipped pockets. A woman’s companion style is also available