In spite of the rising cost of living, eco-conscious garments remain in high demand, with leading brands stepping up to offer a variety of sustainable options in a wide choice of fabrics and styles, ranging from recycled polyester jackets to organic cotton tees

New from Mantis World, The Quarter Zip Sweat offers a unisex style made from 80% organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton with 20% recycled polyester. The 280gsm, brushed fleece sweatshirt features a YKK black metal zip with a matt finish, set-in sleeves, and a ribbed collar and cuffs

From Écologie by AWDis, the Corcovado Organic Hoodie is made from 100% organic cotton with a peached face and brushed inner. Its features include angled cuffs, no drawcords and a narrow rip at the hem, and it comes in three colours: heather grey, jet black and navy

From early 2024, fourstyles in Chadwick Textiles’ iGen games kit range will be offered in 100% recycled polyester: the Unisex Polo, Female Polo, Skort and Unisex Shorts. They will be available in 14 iGen colour combinations with no minimum order

Neutral’s new Recycled Cotton styles are made from 60% excess organic cotton from the brand’s own production mixed with 40% recycled polyester. Available in three mélange shades, the collection includes a T-shirt, polo shirt and twill bag

Front Row & Co’s Recycled Sherpa Fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester using post-consumer PET plastic bottles. It features contrast polycotton blend twill panels on the chest, back and neck, as well as an embroidery access zip. The fully-lined fleece also has a long front chest pocket zip and side pockets

New from Snickers Workwear, the FlexiWork Hybrid Vest has Repreve recycled polyester insulation on the shoulders and upper body for both warmth and wind protection, while the lower part is made from a ventilating jersey fabric for freedom of movement. It includes zipped hand-warming pockets

The Recycled Action Overall from Result Genuine Recycled is both windproof and breathable. Made from a 270gsm, 100% recycled polyester twill fabric, the overall is ready to brand with embroidery as well as screen and transfer print. It has a two-way YKK front zip with an outerstorm flap and stud fastening collar

Regatta Professional’s Honestly Made Recycled Printable Softshell is made from a 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is water-repellent and wind-resistant. The lightweight and quick-drying layer has a bulk-free design, plus an inner zip guard and three zipped pockets. A woman’s companion style is also available

