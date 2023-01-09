With the climate emergency hitting the headlines this year, our review of the industry’s latest eco-friendly garments is here to offer your customers a range of must-have sustainable options for 2023
From Neutral, the Men’s and Ladies’ Fit T-Shirts are made from Fairtrade, 100% organic cotton. The 155gsm, single-jersey tee has tailored short sleeves and is available in a range of 31 colours; the men’s style is slightly fitted around the shoulders with a looser body, while the women’s is slightly fitted at the waist and shoulders.
New from Henbury, the Recycled Polyester Microfleece Jacket is made from 100% recycled polyester fabric. The unisex layer has an anti-pill microfleece outer, plus recycled zips with non-slip pullers on the front fastening. It also features stretch binding on its funnel neck and cuffs, as well as chest and side pockets.
New from Écologie by AWDis for 2023, the Crater Recycled Jog Pants are made from a 70% recycled cotton/30% recycled polyester fabric blend. The unisex style comes in a relaxed fit with a soft-finish handle, and will be available in a choice of three colours; a coordinating recycled hoodie will also be launching next year.
The Recycled Action Overall from Result Genuine Recycled is tag-free and ready-to-brand with embroidery, as well screen and transfer print. Both breathable and windproof, the overalls are made from a 270gsm, 100% recycled polyester twill fabric. Features include numerous pockets, full-back elastication, and a two-way YKK front zip fastening.
New from Snickers Workwear, the AllroundWork Full Zip Fleece Hoodie has a smooth outer surface with flatlock seams and a brushed inside for comfort. Its main fabric is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres, including 48% Repreve recycled polyester. The hoodie features a zip chest pocket and a reflective transfer at the back of the hood.
Mantis World’s Essential Hoodie is available for adults and children, with sizes from six months to 3XL. The soft, brushed fleece hoodies are made using Gots-certified organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton with recycled polyester, and comes with the brand’s QR code system to show the wearer its eco-credentials.
From Vanilla’s organic range, the Men’s Organic Sweatshirt and Men’s Organic Hoodie are made using ringspun, combed organic cotton. Both styles feature a double-layered, ribbed cuff and hem, plus a tear-away label for easy personalisation. The Kids Organic Hoodie, made from 100% organic cotton, is also available.