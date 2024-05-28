Easy Cut Studio has launched a new version of its vinyl cutting software, with features including importing embroidery files and more special effects.

The new version 6 for Windows and macOS, available globally now, has been developed to provide more support for print-and-cut production and streamline workflows in the textile, garment and signage printing sector.

It can import embroidery files in PEC, PES, HUS, JEF, SEW, VIP, DST, EXP, MTC and XXX formats and introduces new special effects including rhinestone scatter, cast shadow, monogram and rays.

Other new features include a larger workspace area, more options to customise rhinestone designs, the ability to convert square corners to rounded corners, nesting improvements, and more path options to divide overlapping shapes.

It also has an enhanced colour management system and adds support for importing text from PDF and SVG files. It also brings improvements to the Bézier and vector editing to improve its user experience.

The update also includes more than 15 new print-and-cut drivers for the latest printers and vinyl cutters.

Eric Lee, senior product manager at EasyCut Studio, said: “Packed with a variety of time-saving tools and enhanced rhinestone features, this brilliant new version will revolutionise print and cut production and streamline workflows, reduce waste, and increase productivity like never before.”

Easy Cut Studio 6 (ECS 6) is crafted to harness the full power of macOS 14 and Apple Silicon, delivering a browsing experience that is both fluid and fast. With continued support for Intel processors and macOS 10.12 and later, ECS 6 is designed for a seamless experience across a diverse range of Mac devices.

easycutstudio.com