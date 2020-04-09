EasyCut has announced the launch of EasyCut Pro 5.1.02.

The updated vinyl cutting software now supports both 32-bit and 64-bit OS machines, and is designed for small as well as large printing and cutting businesses.

“EasyCut Pro 5 provides streamlined workflows and user-friendly interface that sign-makers specified, and new processing speeds that are faster than anything the market has seen to date,” reports EasyCut.

“Large images are not only processed faster during the design application, but also throughout the printing and cutting process.

“Thanks to an increase in speed of more than 20% over previous versions, the new version delivers significantly more thrust to greatly improve production capabilities.”

EasyCut Pro 5.1.02. is available for both Windows and Mac systems, including Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP and macOS 10.8+; EasyCut Pro 64-bit requires macOS 10.10 or higher.

The update is free for licensed EasySignCut Pro 4 users.

www.easycutpro.com