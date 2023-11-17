EasyCut Studio has launched a new update for its vinyl cutting software, Easy Cut Studio, that includes a true shape nesting tool.

The sign-making software provider claims the new nesting tool enables users to reduce their material waste by 40% on average. Nesting is the process of placing a design as efficiently as possible to save on production materials, as well as time. This new, intuitive tool is said to improve the layout of the objects in each job by rearranging the objects based on their actual shape.

“Thanks to the latest updates, the newly added nesting feature efficiently nests all objects to save on time and material, [so] designers can enjoy creating more in less time,” said Eric Lee, senior product manager for EasyCut Studio.

“Starting from now, users will be able to upgrade their Easy Cut Studio to Version 5.026 in order to experience the full range of new nesting features and improvements. It’s simple, intuitive, fully automatic, and no training is needed.”

In addition to the new feature, the update includes support for several new vinyl cutters, as well as fixing several bugs and adding official support for Windows 11 and macOS Sonoma.

www.easycutstudio.com