The Easy Cut Studio 5 range of sign-making solutions has been released for use with multiple languages after a ground-up rebuild of the software.

Available for both Windows and Mac systems, it now supports languages including English, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Spanish and Simplified Chinese. Easy Cut Studio rebuilt the software so even more people could easily use it.

Users can set their language preference by going to ‘Help > Language’ after launching Easy Cut Studio and then select the preferred language from the drop-down list. After then restarting the software, the interface is automatically translated into the preferred language.

“Easy Cut Studio 5 represents a complete rebuild of the software’s code to enhance usability and productivity as well as innovations to increase design efficiency,” explained Easy Cut Studio.

The design software features a set of intuitive tools for image tracing, node editing and real-format layout optimisation, and offers direct cutting support on more than 500 models and manufacturers of cutting plotters.

Support has been added for over 10 new vinyl cutters including the popular VEVOR, KASA, OmniSign Plus, Helo, Croc-Cut, Marsh Stencil Express and SSK cutting plotters.

The new release can be used on Windows and macOS systems.

The new version of the software is available now, has no monthly fees and includes lifetime, free technical support. It is also available as an update for all existing Easy Cut Studio 4 users.

The company offers a 15-day risk-free guarantee allowing customers to try the software and verify performance with their cutting plotter.

www.easycutstudio.com