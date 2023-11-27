This bold logo was printed and embroidered onto uniform and accessories by Hampshire Design Studios in Waterlooville, Hampshire, for Eastleigh Goju Ryu Karate Do
We’ve been providing Eastleigh Goju with its uniform for a couple of years now, with uniform orders coming in when new members join the club, explained Laura Smith, sales and marketing manager at Hampshire Design Studios.
“They’re celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year, so we also designed and printed drawstring bags and water bottles for their anniversary event!”
Hampshire Design Studios decorated Gildan’s SoftStyle Adult T-Shirt (64000), plus its Heavy Blend Adult Hooded Sweatshirt (18500) and Heavy Blend Adult Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt (18600).
The company used embroidery machines supplied by Heathrow Embroidery Machinery, as well as Kingstar embroidery threads and bobbins from Somac Threads.