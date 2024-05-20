Easiway Systems has launched the Easisolv 401N Squeegee and Floodbar Wash, promoted as “a game-changer for screen printers”.

Described as “revolutionary”, it features a “first-of-its-kind” formula that does not swell squeegee rubber, ensuring extended equipment life and consistent printing quality.

Engineered specifically for automated cleaning equipment, 401N streamlines operations while effectively removing ink from suspension, simplifying cleaning and recirculation processes.

Its versatile formula dissolves plastisol, solvent and UV inks, adhering to strict quality standards and restricted substances lists, including those of industry giants such as Nike, Gildan and Adidas.

Sara Broghamer, chief operations officer at Easiway Systems, said: “401N represents a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and excellence. We believe that this product will redefine industry standards and empower screen printers to achieve unparalleled levels of efficiency, performance, and sustainability.”

Easiway products are distributed in the UK through Screen Print World.

Easiway Systems, a specialist supplier of screen printing chemicals and equipment based in Minnesota in the US, has also announced new appointments to its team including sales coordinator Nicole Winter and marketing coordinator Emily Halverson.

easiway.com