The Netherlands has eased Covid travel restrictions, making it easier for garment decorators to attend this year’s Fespa Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo in Amsterdam.

From 22 September, travellers from “very high-risk countries” such as the UK and the USA will no longer need to quarantine on arrival if they can prove they are fully vaccinated with an EU-approved vaccine.

This proof can be provided by means of the EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) or equivalent certification from non-EU countries such as the Covid certificate on the UK’s NHS app.

Fespa Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2021 at RAI in Amsterdam runs from 12 to 15 October, bringing together hundreds of exhibitors to showcase their latest innovations and product launches for the digital and screen printing sectors for garments, textiles, graphics, signage, décor and packaging.

Neil Felton, CEO of organiser Fespa, said: “Travel to the Netherlands from most of mainland Europe was already seamless for holders of the EU DCC. This lifting of mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated visitors from ‘very high-risk’ countries is important because it will give even more printers confidence to make firm plans to visit Fespa 2021.

“We know that there’s a strong appetite from printers all over the world to get back to our live event, refresh their industry knowledge and see for themselves the hundreds of product innovations that will be seen in public for the first time at the show.

“There are now no practical travel barriers for most printers who want to be at Fespa 2021.”

Other very high-risk countries include Israel, India, South Africa, Thailand and much of Latin America. Travellers from outside the EU do not have to show a negative test result if they have proof of vaccination. Click here for further updates from the Dutch government.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is continuously increasing its operations. An update of all destinations and frequencies can be found at www.schiphol.nl.

Click here for Images magazine’s preview of Fespa Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2021.

fespaglobalprintexpo.com