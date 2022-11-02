DuPont has completed investment in its manufacturing facilities to increase capacity for its Artistri water-based pigment inkjet inks internationally.

The US-based group, which produces digital inkjet inks for applications such as garment and textile printing, carried out the expansion in manufacturing at its plant in Fort Madison in Iowa.

Tucker Norton, general manager for Artistri Digital Inks at DuPont, said: “With this capacity increase, we’ll be better able to respond to customers around the world and the growing demand for pigment inkjet inks.

“In the fast-growing world of digital printing, our customers not only expect us to deliver inks with great colours and consistency, but they’re also looking for improved productivity as well as delivery flexibility and reliability.”

Eric Beyeler, global marketing manager for Artistri Digital Inks, added: “We‘re very pleased to further contribute to the printer and OEM customers’ and brands’ transition to the sustainable printing processes enabled by water-based pigment inkjet inks.

“Artistri inks production capacity increase is another step in DuPont’s commitment to sustainable growth of digital printing in commercial, textiles and packaging.”

Artistri inks are distributed in the UK by Impression Technology Europe, Quality Print Services and Resolute DTG and available through resellers.

