Ink manufacturer DuPont is marking 35 years since the launch of its DuPont Artistri Digital Inks.

The brand has evolved from its launch in 1989 of the Cromalin pigment dispersions for desktop printers to digital inks across a variety of sectors, including its first Artistri waterbased pigment inks in 2000, which was followed by the launch of two textile printers: the ​DuPont Ink Jet 3210 and the Artistri 2020.

The company launched its first acid, reactive and direct disperse textile ink sets for roll-to-roll printing​ in 2004, followed the next year by a direct-to-garment (DTG) ink set. This included a white DTG ink, allowing decorators to print on both white and black T-shirts.

“By 2020, a new white dispersion mill processing line was launched, delivering a new generation of white pigment inks for DTG,” said DuPont.

“This second generation of inks was [a] game-changing technology as it delivered better opacity, stability and less settling, which are key for white inks.”

Last year, the latest DuPont innovation was unveiled: its first direct-to-film (DTF) digital ink set.

‘Extraordinary moment’

“Demonstrating the extensive know-how of our scientists and formulators, DuPont brought a differentiated technology that addressed the need of printers looking for consistency, bright colours, and productivity in DTF printing,” added the company.

Tucker Norton, global business director for DuPont Artistri Digital Inks, commented: “This is an extraordinary moment for DuPont and the entire Artistri team. Throughout this journey, we have brought countless innovations to the market and have focused on developing them in collaboration with our OEM partners.”

He added: “For more than 35 years, our team of passionate digital inks experts has worked tirelessly to bring technological advances to the digital printing industry, offering inks that deliver consistency, high quality as well as reliability.

“On top of that, DuPont water-based pigment inks also deliver a lower environmental footprint, addressing the need for more sustainable solutions in printing. This is the reason why we continue to heavily invest in the water-based pigment inkjet offerings, as we believe that this is the future for printing.” said Norton.

www.dupont.com