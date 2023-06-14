Digital inkjet ink manufacturer DuPont Artistri unveiled its new direct-to-film (DTF) ink at the trade show Itma last week.

The Artistri P1600 DTF pigment ink set is said to allow “for profiling with reduced ink volume, delivering both efficiency and productivity as equipment runs cleaner for longer”.

Tucker Norton, the general manager for DuPont Artistri Digital Inks, said, “With Artistri P1600 DTF inks, garment decorators will not only benefit from brightly printed fabrics, but these water-based inks can help contribute to their sustainability initiatives. P1600 inks were formulated using safer by design principles to assess and evaluate any potential environmental risks, are classified as non-hazardous under GHS and are HAPS (hazardous air pollutants) free. All this is possible through DuPont’s extensive ink formulation know-how, in combination with our best-in-class product stewardship and manufacturing to offer a compatible and reliable product that takes the quality of DTF printing to the next level.”

Available in the UK through Resolute, the P1600 inks can be used on cotton, blends and polyester.

