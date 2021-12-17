Dumplin’ Designs is a new online business, which I started in lockdown and run from home with my two daughters Amy and Annie, explained owner Lorraine Jones Davies.

“Our Christmas collection includes children’s pyjamas, babygrows, bibs and bodysuits, as well as decorations, plus sweatshirts, hoodies and T-shirts for adults.

“Amy is the main designer, finding inspiration from existing Christmas decorations, films and songs. Some customers have come to us with their own ideas too, which we love bringing to life.