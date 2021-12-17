This wonderful Christmas collection was designed and printed by Dumplin’ Designs in Abergele, North Wales
Dumplin’ Designs is a new online business, which I started in lockdown and run from home with my two daughters Amy and Annie, explained owner Lorraine Jones Davies.
“Our Christmas collection includes children’s pyjamas, babygrows, bibs and bodysuits, as well as decorations, plus sweatshirts, hoodies and T-shirts for adults.
“Amy is the main designer, finding inspiration from existing Christmas decorations, films and songs. Some customers have come to us with their own ideas too, which we love bringing to life.
“Annie looks after our social media pages on Instagram and Facebook, and the response has been great, with lots of likes and shares!”
Dumplin Designs decorates children’s clothing from KWC Clothing, plus Gildan’s Heavy Blend Adult Hooded Sweatshirt (18500) and Heavy Blend Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt (18000). To decorate the garments, the company uses a cutting machine, heat press and vinyl from Cricut.
“The most popular items have been matching pyjamas and babygrows for siblings,” added Lorraine.
“Our personal favourite is the blue stripe pyjamas with the dinosaurs and Santa on them, which we came up with following a customer request asking for festive dinosaur pyjamas!”