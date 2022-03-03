DTG Digital, part of PigmentInc, is tapping into growing demand for direct-to-film (DTF) transfer printing with the launch of the Q1-T Series in May.

It features dual print heads for faster print speeds and eight ink lines dedicated to both white and colour inks, giving users up to five times the volume of comparable garment decoration methods.

DTG Digital will launch its new flagship DTF transfer printer at Fespa Global Print Expo at Messe Berlin in Germany, which runs from 31 May to 3 June 2022.

The Q1-T Series is a dedicated role-to-roll DTF transfer printing system for indirect fabric decoration. It prints transfers onto a translucent PET film before passing through an in-line powder glue station and curing unit.

The in-line system prints, polymerises and cures the ink and glue layer ready for heat transfer application onto a broad range of natural and synthetic fabric types including cottons, polyester, poly-cotton blends, tri-blends, Spandex and nylon.

The Q1-T Series printer simplifies the transfer printing process while simultaneously boosting production capacity and application versatility.

The colour configuration is CYMK + White + Flush liquid with inks available in user-replaceable one-litre bags.

The ink system is pressurised with re-circulation along with DTG Digital’s WIMS (White Ink Management System) which stops settlement of pigments in the ink and in turn reduces print head maintenance.

It has an A.I.R-ink refresh feature which manages ink line, capping station, damper and print head maintenance with push button control to draw the flushing liquid around the system to reduce blockages and minimise maintenance downtime.

The system can take PET film rolls up to a width of 460mm by 100 metres in length. The film and adhesive glue powders are designed for cold peel transfer and manufactured by Kodak.

The translucent PET transfer film makes it easier for positioning onto the garment which remains visible through the transfer sheet for final positioning before heat pressing.

The PET film’s thickness of about 0.75mm allows for better transfer characteristics including a short 10-second transfer time.

The dimensions of the Q1-T Series are 1330mm wide by 1250mm high by 2100mm long when assembled, and 770mm wide by 1080mm high by 1610mm long when unassembled, capable of fitting through a standard doorway.

Pigment Inc CEO Steve Richardson said: “The DTG Digital Q1-T transfer printer is creating a new standard for professional garment decoration and we are excited to launch it at the upcoming Fespa event in Berlin.

“The system is designed for 24/7 operation and perfect for any garment decorator looking to expand and simplify the entire transfer printing process.

“One of the big advantages of the Q1-T Series is its ability to produce large volumes of transfers at speed and which are suitable for more than just garment decoration.

“The Q1-T Series prints indirect transfers suitable for decorating an endless array of both natural and synthetic fabrics including backpacks, umbrellas, hi-vis workwear, rainwear and caps.

“The DTF transfer system will make the ultimate addition to any garment decorator’s equipment line-up by expanding the range of products that can be decorated with indirect transfers and a standard heat press for application.

“The Q1-T Series will open up new revenue streams and complement existing technology whether it be screen, embroidery, DTG or other garment decoration processes.

“The shorter transfer heat press time and production capacity on the Q1-T Series is what makes this new technology so innovative. You can produce brilliant full-colour prints on virtually any type of fabric in any placement on a wider range of substrates.”

DTG Digital, a subsidiary of PigmentInc, is a specialist in direct-to-garment (DTG) inkjet technologies, with a head office, research and development, and laboratory facility in Sydney, Australia. It provides servicing and support through distribution partners around the world including YES Group in the UK and Ireland.

www.dtgdigital.com

www.yesltd.co.uk