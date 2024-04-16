Ricoh has developed a 1.6m-wide direct-to-film (DTF) system complete with powder shaker and drying unit.

Launched at Fespa Global Print Expo 2024 in March, the Ricoh Pro D1600 DTF system promises high-volume digital garment production.

“Highly responsive to different run lengths and built on state-of-the-art solutions developed in Europe, the Pro D1600 can run at speeds in excess of 20 sqm/hr,” commented Ricoh.

“High-quality production is fully supported with optimised film sourced from Europe.

“The Pro D1600’s specially designed inkjet print head configuration of three Ricoh printheads supports films up to 1,600mm and its newly developed DTF optimised Ricoh Pro DTF Ink ensures high-speed jetting and high white opacity.”

Axel Stuhlreiter, head of textile solutions at Ricoh Europe, said: “This latest addition to our portfolio opens up the production of high-volume designs that can be printed and shipped for local, on-demand application onto garments.

“Ideally suited to screen printers and industrial garment decorators looking to make their transition to digital or enhance their digital capabilities, the Pro D1600 is responsive and sustainably responsible. It maximises productivity with its inline powder shaker that helps eliminate a traditional bottleneck and media is delivered in jumbo rolls for fewer change overs.

“We are excited to see how this high volume system will help industrial operations transform their production power.”

The Ricoh Pro D1600 is available now.

www.ricoh-europe.com