New products for direct-to-film (DTF) printing for garment decoration will be among innovations at this year’s Printwear & Promotion Live! for the first time.

TheMagicTouch, Resolute DTG, RA Smart, YES Group, J&B Sewing Machine Co, Amaya Sales UK and MHM Direct GB will be among exhibitors showcasing equipment for DTF at the show at NEC Birmingham from 20 to 22 February 2022.

TheMagicTouch and Resolute DTG will be showcasing the R-Jet Pro DTF – a standalone wide-format printer which produces transfers with vibrant images that need no pre-treatment. The printer is a joint venture between the two companies, with both stocking and supplying the associated films and inks required.

TheMagicTouch will also show the new Mutoh/STS VJ-628D – a compact 630mm-wide desktop printer.

TheMagicTouch’s managing director, Jim Nicol, said: “Having considered over the past 12 months the great response and uptake of DTF technology, combined with the success of those now using the process in production environments, we must ensure we are able to offer the right solution for specific customer needs.”

RA Smart will showcase a full DTF solution after partnering a pioneering producer of an entire DTF package, with patented ink and application technology developed over the past four years.

YES Group will present the new DTG Q Series – a hybrid DTG and DTF printer. It prints 100% inline with white and colour inks in just one pass and is designed to produce high-volume, low-cost printed garments. It also prints onto film, converting to DTF without changing inks or platens.

J&B Sewing Machine Co will demonstrate how users of the Epson SureColor SC-F2100 and SureColor SC-F2000 can transform the printers to DTF.

Other suppliers showing how DTG printers can be adapted for DTF will include Amaya Sales UK with the Polyprint Texjet and MHM Direct GB with the Brother GTX series.

Other new products at P&P Live! will include the Texart XT-640S-DTG multi-station DTG garment printer from Roland DG, the Brother GTX600 DTG printer from MHM Direct GB, the Epson SureColor SC-F3000 from Xpres, the Thunder industrial manual screen printing press from HG Kippax & Sons, the new FreeStyler 2 DTS from Exile Technologies and the new Hotronix Tag Along Platen and the new Hotronix 360 IQ Hat Heat Press from Target Transfers.

Nearly a fifth of all stands at P&P Live! will have some form of embroidery equipment and supplies including AJS Embroidery Services with Tajima machines including the TMEZ-KC series, Barudan with the new twin head BEKT-S1502CII machine, GS UK with four new machines from Merlin Pro, Hobkirk Sewing Machines with the latest 8-inch touch-screen models from Ricoma, YES Group with the newest releases from SWF and Ricoma, and new exhibitor Holiauma UK with the latest in embroidery machines from Holiauma.

