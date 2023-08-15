Resolute will be showing a number of new systems at The Print Show next month.

Visitors to the show, which is being held on 19-21 September at the NEC in Birmingham, will be able to see the company’s new R-Jet Pro DTF NP2 Powderless direct-to-film (DTF) system, which promises greater durability when decorating on garments made from cotton and blends.

Also on show will be the R-Jet Pro DTF V4 & V8 series DTF printers, which as well as producing water-based transfers for garments, can now also print onto matte and gloss photo paper.

In addition, the company’s new flatbed DTF cutter and small format 40cm DTF UV transfer system will be on the Resolute stand.

Read more about the Resolute launches and what else you will discover at The Print Show in the September issue of Images.

www.resolute.ink

www.theprintshow.co.uk