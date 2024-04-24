Adoption of direct-to-film (DTF) technology is set to continue at a rate “unlike anything the decorated apparel industry has seen”, according to a new report from Keypoint Intelligence.

Volumes of DTF print are estimated to rise from 190 million square metres globally in 2022 to one billion square metres in 2027 – a compound annual growth rate of 41% a year.

In 2022, DTF accounted for about 44.5% of all unit placements that also comprised direct-to-garment (DTG) and electrophotographic printer (EP) toner transfer. By 2027, Keypoint Intelligence’s research forecasts that DTF unit placements will be at 64.4% of all DTF, DTG and EP unit placements.

In 2027, the retail value of DTF is projected to reach US$14 billion (£11.2 billion) – a compound annual growth rate of 39.6% per year.

The 2022-2027 Global DTF Forecast Report, written by Johnny Shell, principal analyst at Keypoint Intelligence’s Textile & Apparel Printing Advisory Service, stated: “The adoption rate of DTF is unlike anything the decorated apparel industry has seen.”

The report is the first-ever forecast of the global DTF industry, designed to reveal the projected growth and dynamics of the DTF industry, offering an intuitive analysis and insight.

Johnny added: “It goes beyond mere analysis: it seeks to equip our clients and stakeholders with the vision to anticipate change, embrace innovation and make decisions that not only respond to the market as it is today but also shape it for tomorrow.

“In an industry as dynamic and fast-paced as direct-to-film printing, staying ahead requires not just insight, but foresight.”

Keypoint Intelligence is the global data and market intelligence leader for the digital imaging industry. Click here for information about its 2022-2027 Global DTF Forecast Report.

keypointintelligence.com