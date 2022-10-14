Direct Textiles + Bags (DTB) has increased capacity at its site in Lincoln through investment in new machinery.

It has installed a 10-head iQ Oval screen printing machine from MHM which has brought an “impressive” increased capacity of around 6,000 units per day.

It has also added a new twin-belt Adelco Pro-Cure dryer which provides the print team with even more flexibility as the split belt is reversible. It means that DTB can run another carousel alongside giving another 1,000 units per day.

Nick Roberts, general manager for the Lincoln site, said: “This new and increased capacity ultimately means we are better able to service our customers’ orders.”

With over 20 years’ experience, DTB has bases in Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire and Lincoln offering screen printing, direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, transfer printing and embroidery across a range of thousands of garments and more than three million bags in stock.

