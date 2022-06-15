Bag and garment supplier Direct Textiles and Bags (DTB) has appointed Angelika Krygiel to the newly created role of European account executive.

Based in DTB’s Lincoln offices, she will be managing European production and fulfilment solutions for all of the company’s UK customers. She will be part of the growing DTB EU team that has its base in Poland.

Angelika has been with DTB for over eight years, gaining experience from working in many areas of the business giving her a broad knowledge of how the company operates.

Clive Allcott, commercial director at DTB, said: “It’s exciting times here at DTB as we continue to reinforce our position as the leading bag and garment supplier not just in the UK but in Europe as well.

“Angelika’s appointment will allow us to build on our European solutions for our distributor partners.”

www.dtbeurope.com