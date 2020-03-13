Organisers of the Drupa trade fair in Germany, scheduled for 16-26 June 2020, have announced it will be postponed to 20-30 April 2021 in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Werner M. Dornscheidt, chairman of the board of management of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, explained: “The decision was taken in close consultation with our advisory boards and sponsoring associations. As their partner, we are currently doing everything in our power to reduce the economic losses suffered by our exhibitors.”

Drupa president, Claus Bolza-Schünemann, said: “A postponement of Drupa was unavoidable after the latest developments. The decision is therefore right, and responsible. Many exhibitors start their logistical preparations middle of March – today’s announcement of the postponement enables all those affected to react now, reschedule and prepare for the event date in April 2021. The excitement for ’embrace the future’ remains undiminished – also in 2021.”

Werner added: “We would like to thank all partners for their excellent cooperation in making these difficult and time sensitive decisions. We are pleased that together dates were found so quickly in order to provide all those affected with reliability in planning.”

