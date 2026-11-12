Dragonfly Colors has released IndexColorExtractor, a Photoshop plug-in that has just one function: index colour separation.

Tomasz Sykutera, who runs the colour separations company [see his anatomy piece in the July 2022 issue], explained: “Index separation is normally one module inside a general-purpose suite. The palette is picked by hand with an eyedropper and Photoshop does the indexing, but nothing in it knows how a given ink behaves on a given garment. Every colour therefore has to sit on an underbase, since nobody can say what it would do on bare fabric.

“IndexColorExtractor can, so one ink gives two colours: one on the underbase, one on the fabric.

“How much an ink covers cannot be worked out from its colour. It is a property of the pigment, and two inks that look equally strong can cover twice as differently. So the printer records their own inks once, and every separation afterwards is built on those figures.

Separation and preview come from the same figures, so the preview shows what the ink will do.

“Whether a colour sits on the underbase is decided ink by ink. Either way the ink occupies a single screen — it is the underbase screen that splits it — so a press can show more colours than it has screens.

“On a light garment the underbase can be dropped entirely, and the palette is recalculated to lighter inks that the garment brings back to the target. Where the opacity is not known, the second tone can be switched off.”

Nothing in the plug-in is automatic, notes Tomasz. There is no preset that separates a design into six colours — every step is the operator’s decision, and the plug-in’s part is to show what each costs.

It needs Photoshop 24.0 or later, on Windows or macOS. It is priced at $250 a year or $39 a month, both with a trial; the first 25 yearly licences are priced at $150.

Find out more here.