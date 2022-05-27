We designed the logo in-house, and decorated a small starter order of two T-shirts and hoodies for the company, explained Caroline Psaila, business manager at Threadz/Smartsignz.

“We love the colours of this logo, and it looks fab on social media!”

Threadz used its Tajima Sai embroidery machines with Madeira UK threads to embroider Pro RTX’s Pro Hoodie (RX350) and Pro T-Shirt (RX151) in solid grey.

www.instagram.com/threadz_embroidery