“Dorset Mind approached us in 2019 for 100 assorted printed T-shirts, and we’ve been working with them ever since — for this latest order, they provided the artwork and we printed 46 garments in total.”

To create the design, Barritt Garment Printing used 123 Premium Flex (White) heat transfer vinyl from TheMagicTouch, a Silhouette Cameo plotter with Silhouette Studio (Business Edition) software and a Geo Knight DK20SP Automatic Swing-Away Heat Press.

The company printed the design onto the College Hoodie (JH001) and the Kids Hoodie (JH01J) from Just Hoods by AWDis, as well as the Cool T (JC001) from Just Cool by AWDis, all supplied by Ralawise.

“Dorset Mind have been very pleased, and have put numerous posts on social media promoting both the garments for sale and our business,” added Shaun.

“Our customers have also been very positive, as it’s great to see a small business and a charity working together, especially for a great cause!”

