“The story of the Doodie’5 Ride T shirts is quite a good one,” explained Charlie Parker, managing director of Parkers Branded.

“England and British Lions legend Peter Winterbottom runs charity bike rides for various organisations particularly associated with rugby-based charities. He is a great pal of Doddie Weir, founder of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, having played against him in many Calcutta Cup matches through the 1980’s and with him on British Lions tours.

“Peter and I have known each other all our lives, and it’s to Parkers Branded that he turns when needing a bit of help in providing merchandise to support his events at a price that will allow the charity to prosper.”

Claire Allan at Process Production in Edinburgh created the imagery for the Doddie’5 Ride T-shirts, which had an initial run of 260 garments, with a top-up order of 90, added Charlie.

“This wouldn’t have been possible if it were not for the help of Matt Daines at Screenworks in Suffolk, who do our printing and garment sourcing for us — kindly, Matt gave us a price that was great news for the charity too!”

Screenworks decorated the light blue Gildan Softstyle Adult T-Shirt (64000) with Wilflex Epic Range inks, using an MHM S-Type plus 10 colour automatic screen printing machine and an Adelco Pro-Cure dryer.

“We’ve been working with Parkers for almost 20 years,” explained Matt, sales director at Screenworks.

“When Charlie contacted us, we were only too happy to help support such a worthwhile cause. The Doddie’5 Ride T-shirts sold so well that we received the top-up order within the week, so it was very satisfying to be able to contribute to such a great charity.”

www.parkersbranded.co.uk

www.screenworks.co.uk

www.processproduction.co.uk

www.myname5doddie.co.uk