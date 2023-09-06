Whether your customers want bold branding or detailed logos, hoodies and sweatshirts offer an excellent blank canvas for both printers and embroiderers alike. Check out our selection of the latest decorator-friendly, and stylish, options
From SF Clothing, the Unisex Sustainable Fashion Sweat is available in five colours, including light stone, khaki and stone blue. It’s made from a blend of regenerated cotton and recycled polyester using post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles, which is Peta-approved vegan. A kids’ companion style is also available from ages 7/8 up to 11/12 years
New from Gildan, the Softstyle Midweight Sweat Adult Hoodie has a 100% ringspun cotton face, which makes it ideal for DTG/DTF printing. It’s made from a soft, 80/20 fabric blend of ringspun cotton and polyester with a brushed interior, and comes in 15 colours. The Softstyle Midweight Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt is also available in 10 colours
From Vanilla, the Women’s 65/35 Sweatshirt is made from a 65% polyester/35% cotton, French Terry jersey fabric, making it ideal for heat transfer and sublimation print. The 250gsm sweat features a crew neck, dropped shoulder, and a double-layer ribbed hem and cuffs. It comes in sizes 8-16 in white, black, silver mélange and pink mélange; a men’s style is available in black and silver mélange
The Recycled Zipped Safety Hoody from Result Genuine Recycled is made from Repreve Performance recycled fabric. Featuring printed reflective body bands, the hoodie has a brushed fleece inner. It’s available in two UKCA-compliant colourways: fluorescent yellow/black and fluorescent orange/black, which are certified to EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2 and RIS-3279-TOM Class 2 (orange only)
New from TriDri, the Women’s Recycled Cropped Oversized Full Zip Hoodie is available in four on-trend colours, including nude and lilac. Ideal for decoration, the 250gsm hoodie is made from a cotton and recycled polyester fabric blend
The College Hoodie from Just Hoods by AWDis is available in 87 colours, including new shades of digital lavender, festival fuchsia, lagoon blue and chocolate fudge brownie. The 280gsm, 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester hoodie features twin-needle stitch detailing, plus a double-fabric hood, kangaroo pouch pocket, and a ribbed hem and cuffs