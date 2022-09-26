Versatile and always on trend, hoodies and sweatshirts offer the perfect canvas for your customers’ bold branding or unique designs. We round up decorator-friendly options from leading brands

Fruit of the Loom’s Premium Sweats are available for men, women and kids in classic colours. Made from 70% ringspun cotton/30% polyester, the 280gsm sweats have a 100% cotton outer fabric, plus a soft, brushed inside and topstitched seams.

Neutral‘s Unisex Sweatshirt is made from 100% organic, Fairtrade cotton fleece with a brushed inside. Offered in 25 colours, the 300gsm sweat is certified by Gots, Oeko-Tex and Peta Vegan Friendly; a women’s companion style is also available.

Made from an 80% cotton/20% polyester fabric with a 100% cotton face, Vanilla’s Cotton Faced Hoodie is ideal for DTG printing. The 280gsm hoodie features a self-coloured jersey lined hood with flat-lace drawcords, as well as a kangaroo pocket.

New from Henbury, the Unisex Sustainable Sweat and Unisex Sustainable Hoodie are made from a blend of regenerated cotton and recycled polyester. Both styles offer a brushed-back fleece fabric with a soft, flat surface that’s ideal for decoration.

The College Hoodie from Just Hoods by AWDis is available in 79 colours, including five new shades: caramel latte, pumpkin pie, ginger biscuit, dusty rose and earthy green. The hoodie’s new 80th colour option, digital lavender, will be released in October 2022.

Gildan’s Heavy Blend range uses a hardwearing 50% cotton/50% polyester fabric using air jet yarn, which prevents pilling while giving a soft fleece feel. The Wrap-certified collection offers a hoodie, full zip hoodie and a crew neck sweatshirt.

New from Snickers Workwear, the FlexiWork Full Zip Midlayer Hoodie is made from a two-layer, mesh/interlock fabric with a high content of recycled polyester fibres. Features include pre-bent sleeves and side pockets with reflective zippers.

SF Clothing’s Unisex Sweat is made from a regenerated cotton and recycled polyester fabric blend using eight recycled plastic bottles. It comes in five stylish colours, and is Peta-approved vegan.

