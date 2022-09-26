Versatile and always on trend, hoodies and sweatshirts offer the perfect canvas for your customers’ bold branding or unique designs. We round up decorator-friendly options from leading brands
Fruit of the Loom’s Premium Sweats are available for men, women and kids in classic colours. Made from 70% ringspun cotton/30% polyester, the 280gsm sweats have a 100% cotton outer fabric, plus a soft, brushed inside and topstitched seams.
Made from an 80% cotton/20% polyester fabric with a 100% cotton face, Vanilla’s Cotton Faced Hoodie is ideal for DTG printing. The 280gsm hoodie features a self-coloured jersey lined hood with flat-lace drawcords, as well as a kangaroo pocket.
The College Hoodie from Just Hoods by AWDis is available in 79 colours, including five new shades: caramel latte, pumpkin pie, ginger biscuit, dusty rose and earthy green. The hoodie’s new 80th colour option, digital lavender, will be released in October 2022.
New from Snickers Workwear, the FlexiWork Full Zip Midlayer Hoodie is made from a two-layer, mesh/interlock fabric with a high content of recycled polyester fibres. Features include pre-bent sleeves and side pockets with reflective zippers.