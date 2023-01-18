Papergraphics has appointed Dominic Bowen as hardware sales manager for the north, bringing a wealth of industry experience to the company.

Previously general manager at digital print technology specialist Adapt, Dominic will be based in Nottingham in his new role. He said: “I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to work for such a highly respected customer-focused company.

“I’m especially excited to show customers the Papergraphics Experience Centre as it really shows off the printers the company has available and is surely one of the best facilities in Europe.”

Established in 1984, Papergraphics specialises in supplying large-format digital print technology and consumables, covering sectors such as garments and textiles. It is an exclusive dealership for Roland DG and distributes the B-Flex heat transfer vinyl range alongside selling Secabo heat presses.

Dominic added: “I think that 2023 is going to be another good year for the industry. It might be a little tougher than last year, but I believe people will still have a need for quality hardware from quality people. Working for Papergraphics, I feel confident that’s something we can achieve together.”

