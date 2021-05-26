“Dockside purchased the hoodies and blankets in preparation for the reopening of their bar, which the customers had the option to buy on chilly evenings,” explained Sally Morton, account manager at Scribes.

“The owner loved them, and we thought it was an amazing idea — and I’m sure customers were even happier that they had the option to stay warm!”

Scribes decorated 25 blankets and 25 hoodies for Dockside, embroidering its logo onto the blankets and using vinyl flex to print the design onto the hoodies.

The company used a Melco embroidery machine supplied by Amaya, as well as Madeira embroidery threads and vinyl flex from Victory Designs, to decorate Fruit of the Loom’s Premium Hooded Sweatshirt (SSE14) and the Plaid Fleece Blanket (88105) from Sol’s, which were supplied by PenCarrie.

