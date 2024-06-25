From smart shirts and polos to versatile aprons and accessories, the blank garment suppliers offer a well-stocked menu of customisable items for your hospitality and catering industry customers. We tuck into this year’s tastiest options…
Premier Workwear’s Swap & Pop Customisable Apron
This new apron is split into two parts: the apron body, which is available in 10 colours, and the apron straps, which come in 20 colours, enabling up to 200 possible colour combinations. The apron body is fitted with studs on the upper bib and waist, enabling the wearer to secure the neckband and waist ties in place with its strong snap-action buttons
James & Nicholson’s Apron Short
This durable, polycotton apron be dried and washed at 60°C. Available in seven colours, the bistro apron has a full-length tie-belt, and is 55cm in length and 100cm wide. The brand also offers the Apron Long
Result Genuine Recycled’s Recycled Fleece Blanket
Perfect for embroidery, this 700gsm blanket is made from a pill-resistant, recycled fleece fabric finished with an attractive edge stitch. Available in grey, it measures 175 x 140cm, and is both machine-washable and quick-drying
