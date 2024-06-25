From smart shirts and polos to versatile aprons and accessories, the blank garment suppliers offer a well-stocked menu of customisable items for your hospitality and catering industry customers. We tuck into this year’s tastiest options…

Premier Workwear’s Swap & Pop Customisable Apron

This new apron is split into two parts: the apron body, which is available in 10 colours, and the apron straps, which come in 20 colours, enabling up to 200 possible colour combinations. The apron body is fitted with studs on the upper bib and waist, enabling the wearer to secure the neckband and waist ties in place with its strong snap-action buttons

Kustom Kit’s Short Sleeve Poplin Shirts

This modern, tailored-fit shirt is available for both men and women. Ideal for decoration with embroidery or heat transfer, each style is made from a 105gsm, 65% polyester/35% cotton fabric with a modern cutaway collar and chest pocket

James & Nicholson’s Apron Short

This durable, polycotton apron be dried and washed at 60°C. Available in seven colours, the bistro apron has a full-length tie-belt, and is 55cm in length and 100cm wide. The brand also offers the Apron Long

Just Polos by AWDis’s The 100 Polo

This soft, 100% cotton polo shirt is available in 13 fashionable shades. It comes with side vents, plus a three-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons

Result Genuine Recycled’s Recycled Fleece Blanket

Perfect for embroidery, this 700gsm blanket is made from a pill-resistant, recycled fleece fabric finished with an attractive edge stitch. Available in grey, it measures 175 x 140cm, and is both machine-washable and quick-drying

Ralawise: Premier Workwear’s Colours Collection Bib Apron

Available in 62 colours, this one-size-fits-all apron measures 72cm wide by 86cm long, and has an adjustable buckle on the neckband for individual length adjustments

