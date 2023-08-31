Discover Russell Europe’s Authentic Collection
SPONSORED CONTENT
Meet the most complete Sweatshirt range around
Since it’s foundation in 1902, Russell Europe has created landmark team and corporatewear. Being the inventor of the original sweatshirt, the Authentic Collection pays tribute to the brand’s heritage.
The collection features nine adult and three kids’ styles, boasting the most complete sweatshirt range around. This most versatile collection remains top of the range, being an all-time favourite for value and quality alike.
Seven features that make the Authentics shine
1) Super soft on the inside for great comfort. The three-thread construction provides a low-shrink fabric and superior hand feel with volume
2) Herringbone neck tape for comfort and stability
3) A 100% cotton face yarn gives the best decoration results
4) Double-layered hood
5) Flat, chunky drawchords
6) High-quality YKK Zipper
7) Concealed zip for full decoration
An all-time favourite for every occasion: the Authentic Sweat
The Authentic Sweat is a traditional set-in sleeve in a contemporary design. The upper thread is made of 100% cotton and offers the ideal surface for individual decoration.
Three-thread fabric convinces with a voluminous hand feel and low shrinkage values.
Herringbone neck tape increases the wearing comfort and provides additional stability during sporting activities.
The popular sweat is available in a wide range of sizes from XS – 3XL, in 16 colours, as well as in 4XL, in Convey Grey, and 5XL, in the classically elegant colours French Navy and Black.
New colours for perfect tone-in-tone outfits
Russell Europe’s new Authentic colours capture the zeitgeist perfectly. They are modern and timeless without being boring. Carefully chosen tones that play well with strong bright accents as well as other deep colours make for a high versatility in creating your outfit.
- Mineral Blue
- Olive
- Urban Grey
- Indigo Blue
- Sport Heather
- Mocha