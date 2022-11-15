Direct Textiles + Bags (DTB), the garment and bag supplier and decorator, is continuing with expansion through acquisition of one of its suppliers.

It has bought Leicestershire-based ARC Textiles, a specialist in digitally printed textiles, to meet rising demand for transfer print – part of its strategy to expand its expertise in branding across clothing, bags and general promotional items.

Alan Chidgey, owner of ARC Textiles, has come on board as part of the acquisition to lead the development of DTB’s new digital offering including further expansion of the tranSMART brand of direct-to-paper (DTP) sustainable digital transfers.

DTB’s commercial director, Clive Allcott, said: “The synergies of products and staff will significantly enhance our opportunities to serve our customers going forward.

“Our two companies have shared a close relationship for many years and will combine their products to bring the best of these to the industry.”

Alan added: “The collaboration perfectly complements DTB’s already innovative branding methods which, combined with ARC’s digital product range, will significantly support the continued growth of DTB.

“I am delighted to be part of this exciting new journey with Direct Textiles + Bags and look forward to further developing new business opportunities for new and existing customers.”

The acquisition follows DTB’s investment in increasing capacity at its site in Lincoln where new machinery includes a 10-head iQ Oval screen printing machine from MHM.

www.dtptransfers.co.uk

www.dtbeurope.com