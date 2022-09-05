Direct-to-garment printing is still the go-to option for many decorators who are servicing the buoyant personalised apparel market. We review the latest equipment and machinery from high-volume printers to hybrid DTG/DTF systems
I-Sub: Roq Now
The Roq Now comes equipped with two inline pretreatment stations, four dryers and four heat presses for a fully automated workflow.
The digital printing machine offers a maximum production speed of more than 200 pieces per hour, and is designed to require only one operator to run at full speed, comments UK distributor I-Sub.
“Through its user-friendly software, the Roq Now promotes fast printing on garments,” adds I-Sub, “avoiding the processes that screen printing requires, such as opening screens.”
Brother: GTX DTG Series
Brother’s GTX Series offers three industrial, direct-to-garment printers ready to meet a variety of production requirements.
The GTXpro is perfect for unique, individual and personalised prints where creativity knows no boundaries, comments Brother.
“Through various interchangeable plates, you get the opportunity to customise a variety of different products to meet your customer requests, and to enlarge your product portfolio.”
Offering all the advantages of the GTXpro, Brother’s GTXpro Bulk is the perfect option for decorators requiring higher volume output. It comes with high-capacity ink tanks and sub ink tanks, while being both small and compact in size.
In addition, Brother’s new GTX600 has been developed especially for mass production and high-volume output. Offering a printing area measuring 61x61cm, it also features a built-in humidifier, which is designed to help control the environment in the machine.
Screen Print World: M&R Polaris
The M&R Polaris has more than twelve different hardware and software systems, which, according to UK distributor Screen Print World, operate in harmony to achieve “industry-leading production speeds and exceptional print quality”.
“The enhanced print quality of the Polaris comes from the two industrial, digital print engines with a 15” wide print head array for high-speed, single-axis printing.
“Another key contributor to image quality is M&R’s print sequencing, where pretreatment is applied and dried prior to the application of the white ink, which is then flashed before printing the CMYK inks.”
In addition, the Polaris has an automated pretreatment application system, which is programmable for different colours and types of garments. It also features high-velocity airflow quartz flash cure units and a barcode scanner that supports on-demand printing.
Its on-board heat presses are also designed to flatten fabric fibres to create a smooth printing surface.
Kornit Digital: Atlas Max
Kornit Digital says the Atlas Max gives users every benefit they’ve come to expect from its “sustainable, single-step production process”, which is designed to eliminate the need for pre-and post-treatments.
“It offers simulated embroidery, 3D graphics, heat transfer vinyl, screen printing and dye sublimation effects using the same single-step digital decoration process, allowing producers to consolidate multiple processes to a single production system — thus requiring less labour, floor space, and materials, while cutting waste and carbon footprint significantly.”
The Atlas Max system uses eco-friendly pigment-based inks compatible with any number of common and popular fabrics.
It uses “up to 93% less water and 66% less energy, while producing up to 82% less greenhouse gas emissions relative to competitive solutions”.
In addition, Kornit says its Max technologies “introduce ever-greater levels of production automation to optimise throughout, and minimise the time and labour needed to fulfil orders of any size”.
For more DTG printing equipment and machinery from leading suppliers, check out our September 2022 issue here