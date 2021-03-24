Corporate clothing, workwear and PPE supplier Direct Corporate Clothing has acquired Incorporatewear Limited from the Workwear Group.

Both companies will remain operating individually whilst adding strength to one another’s offering, “having no immediate impact on employees, clients or suppliers”.

“The acquisition will further strengthen our current client base, and add new sectors which complement each company’s supply chain and service offering,” explained Sam Sohal, joint managing director at Direct Corporate Clothing.

“The two companies will operate independently, but will share best practice to enhance their overall product offerings.

“We are pleased that the current senior management team will remain with Incorporatewear, and will continue under the leadership of [general manager] Ed Grigg.”

Ed added: “These are exciting times in the next chapter of the Incorporatewear story.

“The combination of two such recognised brands in the industry will provide great opportunities for our existing and new customers, whilst allowing us to continue to deliver on our strategic objectives.”

www.directcorporate.co.uk

www.incorporatewear.co.uk