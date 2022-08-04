James Smith came across Direct Print & Promotions’s current premises five years ago. At the time they were too big for the company’s needs, but by February this year the business had grown so much that the 372sqm unit in Sheffield’s Sheaf Bank Business Park was perfect.

“It was so tight at the old unit,” James recalls. “After we moved here, we had a bit of spare room – we even put table football in – but we’re taking quite sizeable orders and it’s already getting stretched. There is space we can make more use of, but we’re filling it quite nicely.”

With a workforce of 10, Direct Print offers a range of garment decoration in-house, from screen printing and embroidery to dye sublimation. It’s a far cry from the spare bedroom where the company started out. James was still at college, taking a foundation degree in performing arts, when he and his dad, Alex, set up the business in 2014, providing a variety of print services before focusing more on garments.

“We did a bit of paper print, flyers, leaflets, business cards – anything just to get our feet off the ground,” James recalls.

The company grew, evolving into a workwear and promotional clothing specialist. James never finished his degree as he became more involved in Direct Print, eventually moving operations to the business’s previous 158sqm unit.

“We’re not really doing the paper print and those sorts of things anymore. I’ve a mind to revisit the name at some stage, but we’ve been trading as Direct Print for so many years and that’s how people know you so it’s a scary task to start thinking about changing the name or the brand.”